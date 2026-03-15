As the St. Louis Cardinals dive head first into their rebuild, 2026's focus will be on prospect development. However, at least to start the year, the Cardinals won't be able to watch one of those prospects in game action

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins will begin the season on the injured list, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Dobbins is still working his way back from July ACL surgery. He has been able to throw on the backfields of spring training, but St. Louis will be cautious with the right-hander's return to the mound.

Dobbins came to Cardinals, alongside Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita, in the trade that sent Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox. During the 2025 season, the right-hander ranked as the No. 13 prospect in Boston's organization, via MLB Pipeline. St. Louis is now hoping he can be a crucial piece of their pitching mix once fully healthy.

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The Cardinals did get to see some of what Dobbins can do against MLB hitters, as he appeared in his first 13 major league games in 2025. The prospect put up a 4.43 ERA and a 45/17 K/BB ratio over 61 innings.

As St. Louis continues tinkering with their major league roster, Dobbins has a spot penciled for him in the short and long-term if he lives up to his potential. The 2026 season will give him an opportunity that he hasn't lost a step after a serious surgery.

But that comeback will be delayed slightly heading into the year. There is no word on when Dobbins will return, although St. Louis is hoping it's sooner rather than later. Once back on the mound, the Cardinals will have all eyes on a pitcher they're hoping to build around.