The St. Louis Cardinals edged out the New York Mets 2-1 in 11 innings on Wednesday, finding a way to win a tough game where the bats struggled all game. Masyn Winn got the game-winning hit, driving in JJ Wetherholt with the deciding run. Wynn was in good spirits after, talking about his bad start against this moment, according to John Denton, the Cardinals' beat writer.

“If I was hitting .350 right now, I don't think anybody would care if I was hitting in the four-hole. But obviously, I'm struggling at the start of the year, and I did the same thing last year. I'm sure I'm going to hit the ground running at some point and get hot again,” Wynn acknowledged.

Wynn had been dealing with an injury last month, and that could be a reason for the bad start. When he came up to the plate, he was 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Wynn had not had a single hit against the Mets in the entire series before the game-winner. Prior to this hit, he had three all season. This was also his first RBI of the season.

Last season, Wynn hit .253 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, and 72 runs over 129 games. Overall, he had an 88.3 MPH exit velocity with a 34.6% hard-hit rate. He had a slow start last season before getting hot, and the possibility remains for that to happen this season, too.

The bad luck briefly came back after the game, as Wynn was involved in an accident, but he did not sustain any serious injury. He will have a day to see how he feels before the Cards head to Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers on Friday.