The New York Mets came away from Tuesday night’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals with mixed results, as the final score did not reflect the encouraging performance of starting pitcher Kodai Senga. Despite the 3-0 loss at Busch Stadium, the outing provided a positive sign for a rotation seeking consistency early in the 2026 season.

Senga delivered one of his strongest performances in recent memory, showcasing elite velocity and swing-and-miss ability throughout the game. His fastball consistently reached the upper 90s, while his secondary pitches kept hitters off balance and generated multiple strikeouts.

Although the Mets fell short on the scoreboard, falling 3-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals, the veteran's outing stood out as a significant takeaway. He demonstrated the ability to overpower opposing hitters and displayed the type of command that points to top-of-the-rotation potential moving forward.

Manager Carlos Mendoza echoed that sentiment after the game, emphasizing Senga’s execution and overall presence on the mound, as the Mets continue to view him as a critical piece of their pitching staff, and SNY shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, capturing his immediate reaction following the outing.

“He was really good today.”

"He was really good today" Carlos Mendoza talks about Kodai Senga's outing tonight: pic.twitter.com/IK93cJRm9V — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2026

The network later posted another clip to the platform, as Mendoza shared his broader expectations for Senga and the importance of maintaining his health over the course of the season.

“A lot of guys saw 2023. We’ve got to make sure that he recovers well and that he continues to feel good, because that’s electric there.”

"A lot of guys saw 2023. We've got to make sure that he recovers well and that he continues to feel good, because that's electric there." Carlos Mendoza talks about seeing Kodai Senga pitch in the regular season and what he expects to see from Senga: pic.twitter.com/DRDbkfgAZU — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2026

The comments from the Mets manager underscore the balance between performance and durability. Senga’s long-term outlook depends on maintaining his health while sustaining this level of effectiveness on the mound.

The matchup against the Cardinals also offered a glimpse of Senga’s potential impact. His ability to generate strikeouts and limit damage remains essential to the Mets’ success this season.

Despite the loss, the Mets leave the game with optimism. The veteran's trajectory appears to be trending upward, and Mendoza’s confidence reinforces the belief that he can help lead the rotation moving forward.