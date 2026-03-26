There is nothing like Opening Day baseball. With such a long season ahead, the first game of the season always brings baseball fans together with the idea that anything can happen. Every game has different moments, and there have been many crazy ones so far on this Thursday.

The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays and are currently losing 7-5 in the 6th inning. The first run that the Red Birds scored was off a home run by rookie JJ Wetherholt. The rookie made the Opening Day roster and batted leadoff in this game.

JJ WETHERHOLT 😤 He leaves the yard in his Major League debut! pic.twitter.com/4NNDZYirt6 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

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Wetherholt's first major league hit was a home run, something that happens time to time, but is still considered a rare feat. This is impressive as it happened in only his second-ever at-bat. Wetherholt is expected to become a household name in St. Louis and potentially the entire league very soon.

In 15 spring training games, Wetherholt smacked seven hits and scored six runs. He hit two home runs and drove in seven RBIs in 33 at-bats. He showcased that he was ready for the big leagues and proved it right away on Thursday. The Cardinals are not expected to be a good team this season as they got rid of a ton of talent. However, this rookie will shine plenty of light at the end of the tunnel for this ballclub.

The Cardinals were able to get more runs across the board after Nolan Gorman hit a 2-run single to center field. Then, Nathan Church drove in two more to make it a 7-5 game. Plenty of game left, anyone can win it.