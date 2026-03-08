Infielder JJ Wetherholt is slated to finally make his big league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals at some point this season. Ranked as the No. 5 prospect overall on the MLB's Top 100 Prospect List, it sounds like one sports writer believes Wetherholt could be in for a huge year.

During a guest appearance on the MLB Network, Jim Callis of MLB.com claims that the 23-year-old prospect could record 20 home runs and 20 steals in his first season in the league. Callis likes the idea of Wetherholt playing second base for the Cardinals and believes he has Rookie of the Year potential.

“His ceiling is huge,” said Callis about Wetherholt's potential… “He's right there with Kevin McGonigle as the best pure hitter in the minor leagues… You think hit first with him, but there's power there too. I think he's gonna be a 20, 25 home run guy… I think he's going to be a very good second baseman. I mean, this is a guy who could be 20/20 as a rookie.”

Article Continues Below

"This is a guy who could be 20/20 as a rookie." – @jimcallisMLB on JJ Wetherholt Watch the @Cardinals top prospect during this year's Spring Breakout! 📺 pic.twitter.com/RyVr4qXVK1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 7, 2026

JJ Wetherholt was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Callis also stated that he thinks Wetherholt could have been the No. 1 pick that year if it weren't for a hamstring injury. Either way, it's hard to ignore the excitement brewing in St. Louis for the club's No. 1-ranked prospect.

Wetherholt seems to be in line to eventually become the starting second baseman for the Cardinals. Mainly because Masyn Winn is the club's starting shortstop. Look for JJ Wetherholt to potentially make the Opening Day roster, as his play in spring training could force manager Oliver Marmol to give him playing time early in the 2026 season.