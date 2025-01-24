It is already late-January and the St. Louis Cardinals worryingly remain in limbo. Fans still do not know if the team is ready to embark on a full rebuild or if it intends to enter 2025 with its expensive veteran core intact. Right-handed ace Sonny Gray is acting like a man who is staying right where he is, preparing himself for an auspicious season. On the other hand, Nolan Arenado is still at the center of trade rumors and likely expects to play elsewhere next year.

He is not sitting around waiting to land with a new ballclub, however. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove third baseman is focused on rediscovering his mojo before the start of Spring Training. And just like Austin Powers, Arenado is going back in time to try to obtain it. Well, sort of.

The 33-year-old is returning to the fundamentals and honing his skill set at the University of Texas at Austin. He did not attend a college, initially committing to Arizona State before signing with the Colorado Rockies organization instead. But Arenado spent time down south while playing for the Texas League's Tulsa Drillers in 2012. The five-time Silver Slugger's association with the Longhorns is irrelevant.

The only thing that matters is his intense dedication to reestablishing himself as a high-end talent. “Back 2 the Roots,” Arenado posted on Instagram.

He is taking batting practice and fielding ground balls, while the Cardinals mull over their options. The front office has articulated its desire to trade Arenado, but the process is moving slower than anticipated. His continued presence delays St. Louis' other potential winter plans, which in turn is raising the stress level of faithful Redbird fans. It is vitally important that both sides come to a resolution.

If Nolan Arenado does end up staying on the Cardinals for next season ($21 million salary), the hope is that he can revert closer back to his past form. The California native batted a respectable .272, but saw his power numbers drop precipitously. He hit only 16 home runs and amassed a paltry .394 slugging percentage in 152 games. Perhaps a slight adjustment to his swing can produce more favorable results in 2025.

But where will this possible comeback tour commence? The Gateway to the West desperately wants to know the answer to that question.