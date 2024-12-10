The past two seasons have not gone according to plan for the St. Louis Cardinals. A perennial playoff team, they have missed out on the postseason on two consecutive years, and they have been signaling their intention to retool and start again. And unlike last year, the Cardinals appear more likely to come through on these plans of theirs — with team president John Mozeliak basically guaranteeing Nolan Arenado's departure prior to the 2025 season.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Mozeliak revealed his honest plans for Arenado in anticipation of what will be a “reset” season of sorts for the Cardinals in 2025.

“It’s my intention to try [and trade Arenado away]. We both remain optimistic that both parties will remain happy somehow. [Arenado remaining with the Cardinals] is a possibility, but I’m not sure that puts us where we want to be. From a financial standpoint of trying to move our payroll – there are certainly other ways to do that, but [trading Arenado] would be a big help. It’s financial, but it also creates a runway for someone else,” Mozeliak said, per John Denton of MLB.com.

Indeed, Arenado has been made very available on the trade market, with the Cardinals looking to shed the remaining $94 million on the veteran third baseman's contract (including the deferred money that's owed him until 2041). It makes sense for St. Louis to try and get this contract off the books especially when they've hit a dead end on the contending front over the past two seasons.

The good news is that Arenado is not a deadweight; he remains a quality third baseman who, despite declining from the plate, can still play the hot corner as well as anyone in the league. The Cardinals will have to take into account Arenado's preferences in a trade, however, as the 33-year-old has a full no-trade clause.

Gauging the Cardinals' best potential Nolan Arenado trade partners

Now that Juan Soto has made his free agency decision, the other offseason dominoes should soon fall into place. Nolan Arenado may not be an outfielder, a one for one Soto replacement, but he makes sense for a team that can move around multiple key pieces around the diamond to pave the way for him at third base.

The likes of Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to the 33-year-old third baseman who is coming off a 3.1 WAR season in 2024 buoyed by his elite defense at the hot corner.