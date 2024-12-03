The St. Louis Cardinals are exploring trade options for their veteran third baseman, Nolan Arenado. They've made no secret about it, as the rebuilding Cardinals are looking to both free up payroll and get younger.

Despite Arenado's no-trade clause and hefty contract, multiple sources told Katie Woo of The Athletic that they believe the Cardinals are more likely to trade the eight-time All-Star than not.

Woo also reports that Arenado would only waive his no-trade clause to go to a contending team and is even willing to move to first base if that makes him a better fit with a competitive club.

The other stumbling block to an Arenado trade comes with his contract, which runs through 2027 and still has $74 million remaining on it. With the Cardinals insistent on cutting costs, the contender in question would need to, at minimum, take on a significant portion of that deal.

And as the Cardinals continue their pivot to a rebuild, Woo added that they could also explore trade options for catcher Wilson Contreras and pitchers Sonny Gray, Steven Matz and Ryan Helsley. That quartet is slated to make $63.6 million next year alone. Woo also said that Contreras and Gray have both expressed interest in returning to St. Louis next year.

Contending teams that could trade for the Cardinals' Nolan Arenado

Perhaps not coincidentally, the list of teams interested in Arenado looks awfully similar to the list of teams vying for Juan Soto. With the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers all chasing Soto, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal adds that the Yankees and Red Sox could both pivot to Arenado if Soto goes elsewhere — and the Yankees will have a need at first base.

Those five teams all expect to contend in 2025, so none should be discounted for Arenado's services.

Woo pointed out that what happens with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman could be a good barometer for Arenado's value. The free agent could return to Houston, but wherever he goes, he could fetch a contract at around the level of what Arenado is making now.

And once the dominoes start falling, Arenado's fate should become clearer. Along with Bregman, the Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is a free agent willing to play third and the Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm has long been a rumored trade candidate. If each of those players move, it might force the hand of one of the contenders left on the outside of the third base arms race.