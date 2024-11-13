The St. Louis Cardinals likely envisioned their duo of Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt leading the team to multiple championships. Instead, the Cardinals endured ups and downs. The Cardinals have struggled over the past two years, and now Arenado has emerged as a trade candidate.

The third baseman was selected to three All-Star teams in his four years with the Cardinals. Arenado has only had one season with the Cardinals in which he showcased his true potential at the plate, though.

In 2022, Arenado slashed .293/.358/.533/.891 and finished third in MVP voting. In his other three years in St. Louis, however, the highest OPS Arenado recorded was .807 and that came back in 2021.

2024 was Arenado's worst season in St. Louis, as the slugger hit just .272/.325/.394/.719. His power numbers saw a massive decline as Arenado finished the season with only 16 home runs and 23 doubles.

At 33 years old, is Arenado's lack of production a sign of decline? Or does Arenado still feature the talent of a superstar who simply needs a change-of-scenery? Many teams likely still believe in Arenado's ceiling, making him an intriguing trade candidate.

It is worth noting that Arenado is still under contract through 2027. He is set to make a significant amount of money throughout the remainder of his deal, so the Cardinals may need to be willing to pay part of his contract if a trade does come to fruition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five perfect trade destinations for Nolan Arenado.

New York Yankees

The Yankees fell just short of a World Series championship in 2024, as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. New York's primary focus is on re-signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, and they have also been linked to free agent first baseman Pete Alonso. Arenado, however, could make sense as a trade target for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved to third base after joining the Yankees a season ago. Gleyber Torres is a free agent, though, so Chisholm could move to second base if necessary with Anthony Volpe remaining at shortstop. That would give the Yankees an opportunity to pursue a new third baseman such as free agent Alex Bregman or Arenado via trade.

The Yankees may not love the idea of adding yet another veteran former All-Star who may be declining and has a large contract, but Arenado's potential still makes him an enticing potential addition.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers returned to the postseason in 2024. Detroit is beginning to find some momentum as a ball club, so why not make a big splash via trade?

Nolan Arenado would instantly become one of the Tigers best players. Detroit could use another star infielder, and a veteran like Arenado would help the Tigers without question. Detroit also features enough prospect capital to catch the Cardinals' attention.

Arenado may welcome a trade to the Tigers since they are up-and-coming. Detroit's ceiling seems to be quite high as more of their young players continue to develop. Arenado would be looked upon as a leader in Detroit, and he could help the Tigers return to the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are mentioned in almost every rumor when it comes to the possibility of adding star players. Sometimes the rumors do not make sense, but the idea of adding Arenado could entice LA.

Of course, the Dodgers are fresh off a World Series victory. Still, they could use another upgrade or two.

Max Muncy is not the Dodgers third baseman of the future at this point. He could switch positions if necessary. Aside from Muncy, the Dodgers do not currently have many answers at the position.

That is where potential Nolan Arenado interest may surface. The Dodgers still have plenty of quality prospects as well, so the Cardinals would probably be open to discussing a trade with the Dodgers.

Kansas City Royals

In similar fashion to the Tigers, the Royals took a big step forward in 2024. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is establishing himself as one of the best players in the sport, so the idea of having one of the best left sides of the infield would surely appeal to Kansas City.

Kansas City could use an upgrade at the hot corner. Adding Arenado would also give Witt another veteran to look up to. Arenado's experience would benefit the entire ball club.

Kansas City is another team that is trending in a promising direction. They may be ready to take another step forward in 2025 depending how their offseason goes.

A trade to the Royals would also mean Arenado would not need to travel too far from St. Louis. He would be changing leagues, of course, but he may welcome a move to Kansas City.

Houston Astros

The Astros may need a new third baseman if they do not re-sign Alex Bregman. Losing Bregman would not be ideal for Houston, but they could replace him with Nolan Arenado.

Houston has become a consistent postseason contender over the years. At this point in his career, one has to imagine that Arenado's primary focus is on winning. The Cardinals are not a legitimate championship contender right now, but the Astros still expect to compete for World Series titles.

As a result, Nolan Arenado may be open to a move to Houston. The Astros did not play up to their expectations in the 2024 postseason but they still made a playoff run. Houston has also won two World Series championships within the past decade, proving they have found a formula for success.

Will Nolan Arenado trade come to fruition?

The Cardinals do not need to trade Arenado. However, St. Louis has become a stagnant franchise in recent years. They may need to enter a rebuild sooner rather than later. Trade rumors are already swirling with Sonny Gray also being mentioned as a candidate to be moved this offseason.

Trading Arenado now would help the Cardinals' potential return in a deal since he is under contract through 2027. As long as St. Louis is willing to pay a significant amount of his contract, a trade will probably come to fruition soon. Even if it doesn't happen this offseason, Arenado could be moved before the 2025 trade deadline or during next offseason.