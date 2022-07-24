Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol speaks out on Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt being unvaccinated

St. Louis Cardinals stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are the latest players who are rendered unable to travel to Canada due to their stance against the Covid-19-vaccine. The two stars, as well as catcher Austin Romine, will be unable to face the Toronto Blue Jays due to the vaccine mandate.

When asked about his stars not taking the vaccine, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that there is respect among the clubhouse for their decision.

Marmol on Goldschmidt and Arenado: "(cont.) who have carried this team all year and respecting their decision more than (the way the question was) worded. I mean we’re talking about a personal decision to put something in your body that you don’t agree with.” (END, 2 of 2) — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 24, 2022

Marmol is claiming that Covid-19 vaccines are something that his team’s best hitters “don’t agree with” even though they have saved millions of lives across the world. The decision to refuse the vaccine is certainly a personal choice Goldschmidt and Arenado can make. Because of their choice, they are dealing with the consequences of not being with their team as they look to stay afloat in the NL playoff race.

St. Louis has a narrow lead in the NL Wild Card race over the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. Fortunately, they will only be without Arenado and Goldschmidt for two games (on Tuesday and Wednesday) and will face a Blue Jays team that is not the World Series favorite they appeared to be at the beginning of the season.

Paul Goldschmidt, who boasts a 1.019 OPS, is having an MVP-caliber season, leading the NL in runs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage to go along with 22 home runs. Nolan Arenado has an OPS of .897 to go along with 18 home runs. the Cardinals will have to step up without their stars in Toronto.