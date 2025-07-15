Utah Jazz management has said recently that they are looking to compete, but in a notoriously deep and tough Western Conference, it is unclear how realistic that goal is in the short term. That, as well as some offseason moves, is why some believe Lauri Markkanen could be traded sooner rather than later.

With the Jazz, Markkanen seemingly blossomed into a star; in his first season with the team, he blew away all expectations by averaging career-high 25.6 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. Over the past two seasons, Markkanen's numbers have decreased, and so has Utah's win total; after a 37-45 campaign in Markkanen's first season, the Jazz won 31 games in 2023-24 and only 17 games this past season as part of the worst record in the NBA.

Shortly after his hiring, new Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, the son of Utah CEO Danny Ainge, indicated the team isn't interested in tanking this year. But the team certainly hasn't done enough to make fans believe they are much different from a year ago. Although they acquired Jusuf Nurkic from the Charlotte Hornets and selected Walter Clayton Jr. and Ace Bailey in the first round of the draft, they shipped out Collin Sexton, bought out Jordan Clarkson, and traded John Collins for Kyle Anderson, a future second-round draft pick, cash, a trade exception, and the small contract of Kevin Love, who is also expected to be bought out.

While these moves certainly seem logical for a team in Utah's position, it does not inspire confidence in their ability to compete, even with Markkanen playing at his best. So could a trade involving the “Finnisher” happen? Maybe, but it is reportedly not likely.

According to ESPN, it “is not Utah's intention” to trade Markkanen, in spite of their forward-looking moves this offseason.

“It would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core,” ESPN's insiders wrote.

“Utah listened to offers for Markkanen last summer, but none of the talks with other teams ever came close to tempting CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik to make a trade. The Jazz ultimately awarded Markkanen a five-year, $238 million maximum renegotiation and extension, allowing him to sign the deal last Aug. 7 and making him ineligible to be traded before last season's deadline.”

The value of Markkanen, 28, was almost certainly at its peak in 2023 or 2024 — before he signed his new deal, the extension part of which begins this coming season. He will earn $46.4 million in Year 1 and $46.1 million, $49.8 million, and $53.5 million from 2026 to 2029, respectively. Although teams could theoretically trade for him despite the pricetag, the likelihood will certainly decrease once teams near the completion of their rosters this summer.