The city of Atlanta is currently gearing up to host the MLB All-Star game, which will take place on Tuesday night at Truist Park. One of the members of the NL All-Star team is Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who spent over a decade as a member of the Braves and will be returning to the stadium where he helped the team win a World Series in 2021.

Recently, Freeman spoke on what will surely be an emotional experience for him, including reuniting with Braves manager Brian Snitker this weekend.

“To see him take over and see all of the success he's had over the last seven, eight years, it’s special,” Freeman said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “He means so much to me and my family. We still talk in the offseason and throughout the year, but now I get to hang out with him.”

Snitker also spoke on the chance to be around a player that meant so much to the Braves organization for so long.

“I was so looking forward to being in that same clubhouse with him again,” Snitker said. “It was pretty cool to be in that clubhouse and be reunited. He has meant so much to me, and this entire organization.

“I mean, when we were going through that rebuild, he was right there, front and center there, leading by example, and never griping about anything or what we were doing. He saw where we were and that the end result was going to be good. He had that huge impact on everybody he played with, and he’s still doing it today.”

Snitker also added that “I guarantee you this is going to be emotional, and very special for him.”

The Braves would certainly like to have Freeman around as they struggle through a 2025 season in which they got off to a horrid 0-7 start and have never been able to recover.

In fact, the Braves haven't won a playoff series since Freeman departed in the 2021 offseason after helping lead Atlanta to a World Series victory that year.

Still, Freeman is likely to get a warm reception from fans in attendance for the game on Tuesday night.