The Tampa Bay Rays have played the entire 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field, a minor league park. That's because of storm damage that occurred at Tropicana Field. The Rays will continue to play at Steinbrenner if they make the postseason, per the Tampa Bay Times.

MLB made that decision on Tuesday, to prepare for a possible Rays postseason schedule. Tampa Bay would also host World Series games there if they make it to the championship series. The stadium seats just a little more than 10,000 people.

“Our rule has always been that teams play in their home stadiums during the World Series game,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, per the outlet. “And I’m not of a mind to change that rule. I understand it’s a unique situation. It’s different, but that’s where they’re playing. That’s where they’re going to play their games.”

The Rays may get some help from MLB, if the team makes the postseason. That could possibly include adding seats for playoff games.

“We’ll do the best we can to make the facilities good and service as many fans as we can,” Manfred said.

The Rays are currently fourth in the American League East, at the All-Star break. Tampa has a 50-47 record this season.

The Rays are undergoing a lot of change

Tampa Bay is a team undergoing all sorts of transition at the moment. The club has had to leave its ballpark for the 2025 season. The Rays are also in the midst of a possible sale that would keep the team in Tampa moving forward.

“It’s consistent with what both Commissioner Manfred and the new ownership group indicated to me and I assured them that we would be prepared to meet once a sale is consummated,” Florida's Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said, per WFLA. “I also assured them that I am 100 percent confident that we can reach an agreement that would be a win win for both the organization and taxpayers.”

The season resumes for Tampa on Friday. The team will then start a series with the Baltimore Orioles.