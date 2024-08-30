The St. Louis Cardinals are long shots to make the postseason but the team did manage to beat the San Diego Padres in dramatic fashion on Wednesday thanks to a Nolan Arenado walk-off single. On Thursday the Cardinals beat the Padres again behind a strong pitching performance by Sonny Gray.

After picking up the victory a relieved Gray admitted, “It’s a good feeling” to get back-to-back wins against San Diego, per STL Cardinals News on X.

The three-time All-Star delivered a quality start for St. Louis, allowing one run on three hits over six innings of work. Gray had four strikeouts and no walks. The Cardinals split the four-game series against the Padres and the win raises the team’s record to .500 on the season.

The Cardinals were buyers at the trade deadline, bringing in starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham in a deal with the Chicago White Sox and landing reliever Shawn Armstrong from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sonny Gray powers the Cardinals to a win over the Padres

However, the team has fallen out of the playoff picture over the second half of the season. St. Louis is just 17-21 since returning from the All-Star break. Despite the wins against San Diego, the Cardinals are in third-place in the NL Central, 10.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis is six games back in the NL Wild Card race with three teams ahead of them for the final postseason berth.

The Cardinals appeared to acknowledge that they’re on a road to nowhere when they released Shawn Armstrong and waived Tommy Pham this week. While the team impressed Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy by playing like they have nothing to lose, they’re unlikely to make the playoffs in 2024.

St. Louis was hoping to bounce back from an uncharacteristic losing season last year. But fans seem to be catching onto the team’s general mediocrity. Last week the team set a record for the lowest attendance in the history of Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.

With Thursday’s win, Gray is now 12-9 with a 3.96 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 147.2 innings pitched for the Cardinals. He’s posted 1.1 bWAR in 25 starts in his first season in St. Louis. The 12-year veteran signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the team in the offseason.

Unless fellow starter Miles Mikolas’ boast that the Cardinals can win 17 straight games to reach the playoffs proves accurate, Gray’s debut season with the team will be a bust. Of course, Mikolas was a member of a St. Louis team that won 17 games in a row to reach the postseason. But that was with an entirely different roster in 2021. That team snagged a Wild Card berth and lost in the first round of the playoffs.