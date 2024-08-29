The St. Louis Cardinals after a walk-off win Wednesday are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers after coming back to the team for the 2024 season according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cardinals and after five years, he came back, but only played 23 games before the news.

There is no doubt that this is one of the many moves the Cardinals have made recently like designating Shawn Armstrong for assignment. That's the same player who St. Louis acquired in the trade for Dylan Carlson, but with the Pham move, there is still a chance he stays with the Cardinals as it depends if he is claimed by a team per Woo.

“Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis,” Woo wrote Thursday. “If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday’s deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team.”

Cardinals move to place Tommy Pham on waivers could favor both sides

With the Cardinals in 2024, Pham was hitting a .254 batting average with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in (RBIs) while also having a .698 OPS. With the question of why they would need to put Pham on the waivers, it does give them some “financial relief” via The Athletic as it saves them the $850,000 left on his one-year deal, signaling a possible youth movement on the team.

“By placing Pham on waivers, the Cardinals could gain some financial relief, as they are on the hook for the remaining $850,000 of his one-year, $3 million contract after acquiring him at the trade deadline,” Woo wrote. “There are much bigger optics at play however, as the move suggests St. Louis could pivot to leaning on some of its younger talent during the final month of the regular season.”

The 36-year old is also reportedly benefitted by this move too as besides wanting to still play well into next year in 2025, one of the few teams that will likely go after him through waivers is a contending team that need an extra outfielder or hitter.

“The move also benefits Pham, who intends to play in 2025,” Woo wrote. “St. Louis was utilizing Pham as a platoon bat, and the club had no plans to change that role in September. Pham could land with a contending club, along with potentially more playing time.”

Time will tell where Pham ends up, but as for the Cardinals, they will likely be 67-67 by the end of Thursday as the fight for second in the NL. Central is tight.