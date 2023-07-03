The St. Louis Cardinals are in south Florida to take on the Miami Marlins Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central and have been struggling all season. Paul Goldschmidt leads the offense with a .286 batting average while Nolan Arenado has the most home runs and RBI. Jordan Walker is hitting .301 in his rookie season and has been very good since being called back up. On the mound, the Cardinals have a 4.52 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 8.2 K/9.

The Marlins are having a great season. They are 48-37 on the year and sit in second place in the NL East division. They probably will not catch the Braves, but they have a great chance at making the playoffs heading into the All-Star break. Miami has won sox of their last 10 despite being swept by the Braves over the weekend. Luis Arraez leads the offense in batting average, but the power is coming from Jorge Soler. On the mound, the Marlins have a 4.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9.5 K/9.

Miles Mikolas will start for the Cardinals while Braxton Garrett takes the ball for Miami.

Here are the Cardinals-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Marlins Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-194)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis needs to hit and support Mikolas on the mound. Luckily, the Cardinals do have some great hitters on their team. Arenado, Goldschmidt and Walker are all hitters to watch in this game. Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman are both hitting well against left-handed pitchers as well. If the Cardinals can knock Garrett out early, there is a good chance for them to keep this game close. Their offense is going to be the key in covering the spread because Mikolas could easily give up four or five runs.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals did not win a single game that Mikolas started in June. They were 0-5 and just 1-4 covering the +1.5 spread. Mikolas is a very hittable pitcher, so the Marlins should have success. On the season, Mikolas has given up 115 hits in 99 1/3 innings pitched. Opponents are batting .288 off him this season. Arraez should have another multi-hit day and some other Marlins should join in on the fun, as well. If the Marlins can find some gaps and push across some runs, they will cover this spread.

Garrett had a very good June. He made five starts and the Marlins won all of them. In June, Garrett threw 28 1/3 innings, allowed 19 hits, walked just three and struck out 38. His June WHIP was well below 1.00 and he had a 2.22 ERA to go along with it. With him on the mound, the Marlins are a threat to cover any spread. If he can continue the hot streak, the Marlins will have no trouble in this game.

Final Cardinals-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Riding the hot hand in this one. I expect the Marlins to win and cover the spread against a weaker Cardinals team.

Final Cardinals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+160), Under 8 (-110)