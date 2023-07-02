The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB so far this season with a 35-48 record, and it is unknown what the team's approach to the trade deadline is. Cardinals president John Mozeliak left basically any possibility open when discussing the team's approach.

“We always hear buy or sell, those are two,” John Mozeliak said, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. “There's also the hold pat, do nothing (route). The fourth is where there could be some deals made that can help now but can also help in the future, or maybe more of a reshuffle in some places where we don't feel like we're getting enough playing time for someone. We're not embedded to any of those yet. We'll see were we are at some point and make some decisions.”

The Cardinals have plenty of talented players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. The offense is not necessarily the problem either. The pitching has been among the worst staffs in the league. It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals would even have pieces to sell that are valuable on the trade market. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are not going to be on the table, barring something unforeseen. Mozeliak did have one message for the fan base.

“The message to the fan base is, we're not looking to blow up this team, but we are looking to find ways to improve this team,” Mozeliak said, via Woo. “I would hope the Cardinals are not allowed to rebuild.”

With the veteran players the Cardinals have locked in, a full rebuild is likely not feasible. However, re-tooling and adding players with multiple years of control in attempt to build a winner for 2024 could be in play if the team continues to fall out of contention ahead of the trade deadline at the end of July.