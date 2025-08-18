It's been a bit of a roller coaster for Quinshon Judkins since he got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye was arrested back in July over a misdemeanor battery charge related to domestic violence. However, since then, the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. Although that is the case, Judkins has yet to sign his rookie contract.

As for the reason why, he and the Browns have just not yet reached an agreement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter reports that Quinshon Judkins may not sign his rookie deal until an NFL investigation is concluded. Ultimately, the investigation has held up contract negotiations throughout the offseason and is seemingly still doing so.

“Though Cleveland second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will not face any charges, he and the Browns still have been unable to reach a deal and may not until the end of any NFL investigation.”

So, it sounds like the Browns could sign the 21-year-old running back at any moment, even if the NFL is in the middle of an investigation. But the front office may just be waiting for the league to finish and make a final decision.

Judkins was a second-round pick for Cleveland, and he is in line to become the eventual replacement for Nick Chubb, who signed with the Houston Texans this offseason. Had Quinshon Judkins not gotten in trouble over the domestic violence allegations, perhaps he and the Browns would have already agreed to his rookie contract. Either way, expectations are that he will eventually sign and play a key role out of the backfield.

After three wildly successful years in college, all eyes are on Judkins to continue playing at a high level in the NFL. He played his first two seasons in college at Ole Miss and finished his collegiate career at Ohio State. In his one-year stint with the Buckeyes, Quinshon Judkins recorded 1,060 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns (14 rushing).