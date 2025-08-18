On Monday morning, the Atlanta Falcons added to their quarterback depth chart by signing quarterback Ben DiNucci. DiNucci joins Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins in a quarterback room that is one of the more interesting (and potentially awkward) situations in the league.

The person who broke the news on DiNucci signing with the Falcons was none other than Ben DiNucci himself via a hilarious post on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“Football news. I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source – myself (credible),” he wrote.

Fans in the comment section understandably had a field day with the post.

“Sounds like a made up source to me,” wrote one fan.

“Not good enough. Liar,” joked another.

Ben DiNucci has spent time with multiple NFL franchises throughout his career, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

He made a start for the Cowboys during the 2020 season with Dak Prescott injured and Andy Dalton in the concussion protocol, completing 21 of his 40 pass attempts.

While it's unclear whether he will be relied upon to take the field this year in Atlanta, it's good at least that the Falcons have a fun personality to add to their locker room who isn't scared of a little situational humor.

A big year for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons haven't made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, when they were escorted out of the divisional round by the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl that year (and, coincidentally, this past year as well).

Atlanta is hoping that 2025 is the year that that drought will come to an end under the leadership of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. took over down the stretch for Kirk Cousins to end last year and played relatively well in a tough situation, but it wasn't quite enough to get the Falcons over the hump and into the postseason.

Instead, that distinction once again went to the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom the Falcons will host to kick off the 2025 season on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.