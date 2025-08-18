The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers might be fierce rivals, but one host recently provided a comparison between Caleb Williams and an NFL legend who called Lambeau Field home for the vast majority of his long career.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd recently likened Williams to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

“I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,” Cowherd said. “ You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger.”

Across 20 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Packers Favre threw 508 touchdowns and earned 71,838 passing yards. The three-time MVP was known for his risky tendencies and willingness to take chances on the gridiron.

While Favre’s career numbers are mostly impressive, he also holds the all-time record for the most interceptions.

Williams is about to enter his second season with the Bears. Across 17 games last season, he tossed 20 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.5% of his passes.

Like Favre, Williams is known as a signal caller who will often scramble outside of the pocket and try to generate a big play. While he may not throw as many interceptions as Favre did over his career, many have wondered if the 23-year-old will be able to be consistently efficient.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson recently praised Williams’ commitment to growth following the team's 38-0 preseason win against the Buffalo Bills. The first-year head coach acknowledged the quarterback’s growing pains, but insisted that he is headed in the right direction.

“He's really been locked in,” Johnson told ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that's really been the story of this training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about it as we've gone through. And he's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where, it's not good enough.

“I thought really the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he's stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be keep pushing that direction.”

Williams and the Bears will open the season at home against the Vikings in Week 1.