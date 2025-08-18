It looks like Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is doing the right things, including hyping up a teammate. Also, he’s getting good reviews. But here are two overreactions to Ward’s second preseason game against the Falcons.

Ward didn’t post good numbers in the 23-20 win. He completed only two of seven pass attempts for a total of 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He didn’t have a rushing attempt.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan tried to soften the performance, according to NFL.com.

“He's showing all the things that we need to see from an operations standpoint,” Callahan said.

Overreaction #1

Titans QB Cam Ward didn’t move the team, and that’s a bad sign

The Titans' offense produced 55 net yards, no offensive points, and one first down in 11 plays with Ward on the field.

But nobody is panicking in Tennessee. The expectations aren’t for preseason greatness. Sure, they’d like to see better production and ball movement, but Ward is learning, and that matters.

“What I learned from this game is just not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties,” Ward said. “I think we had a chance to at least score on the three drives that I was out there, but we always had to overcome something.”

Ward said he liked the way things felt during the game, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I think it went pretty good, in terms of operation-wise, getting in and out of the huddle,” Ward said. “I think the biggest thing we have to build from is just not starting backed up, and not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties, and unnecessary stuff we don't need.”

Plus, Callahan got fully behind his rookie. Callahan said he was very encouraged by what he saw, according to Pro Football Talk.

“That ball he threw that got dropped was an unbelievable throw,” said Callahan, referring to the missed touchdown connection with Van Jefferson. “He’s shown all the things that we needed to see from an operations standpoint. Certainly, the penalties put us in some unfavorable down and distances, would have liked to stay on the field a little bit. The holding, and a false start on a third-and-short that put us into a third-and-longer, not ideal, but that’s really not on him.

“Those are things that we’ve got to do better around him. Everything about Cam as far as handling the operation, being in the stadium, two road environments, all that’s great.”

Overreaction #2

Article Continues Below

Titans QB Brandon Allen looked better

Sure, that’s what the numbers say. Allen completed 11 of 14 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But Allen is a five-year veteran. He knows a little something about the preseason.

But he’s a career 2-8 as a starter, and it’s a different world when it counts.

Plus, Allen didn’t look nearly as sharp in the opener against the Buccaneers. He and Tim Boyle combined to go 10 of 25. And Boyle subsequently got cut. Allen reacted to the situation, according to tennessean.com via msn.com.

“I think it’s something you just don’t think about,” Allen said after Boyle's dismissal. “You just come in every day. You try to do the best you can each and every day. And you try to take advantage of the opportunities you’re given. Obviously, they can be taken away in a second. It happens. I’ve been in the league 10 years now. I know how that sort of thing goes. So it’s all about taking advantage of the opportunity when you’re given one.”

A backup plan is always in place in the NFL

Still, Allen is the man if Ward gets hurt or fails spectacularly. Allen said he’s ready either way, according to nashvillepost.com.

“This league has always been a next-man-up league, so things happen, people get hurt,” Allen said. “People get surgeries and things, and so next man up. You got to be ready for your opportunity.”

Callahan said Allen’s role is clear and defined.

“He’s got a great feel for the system, how to operate,” Callahan said. “He understands the role of the backup quarterback. He’s got a lot of experience he can share with Cam as well, from all the places he’s been, and things he’s done and seen. He can help manage the offense, operate it when he steps in there.”

The Titans enter the 2025 season with a lot of questions on offense. And it's not all on Ward. Do they have enough receiving weapons to give Ward a chance to shine? Will the ground game be strong enough to keep teams from playing extra men against the passing game? And will the Titans' offensive line hold up?