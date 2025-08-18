Many fantasy football managers devalue the quarterback position. There tends to be more talent that could be found late in drafts at the quarterback position than there is at other positions. Last year, for example, 20 different signal-callers surpassed 200 fantasy points, whereas only 12 running backs and three receivers did that in standard fantasy leagues.

Because of this, a common draft strategy is to stock up on running backs and receivers while waiting until late in the draft to take a gunslinger. Fantasy drafters utilizing this strategy will need to know which late-round quarterbacks can produce big numbers, though. Check out the gallery here to see the five best fantasy football sleepers at quarterback in 2025.

5. C.J. Stroud, Texans

C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie quarterback seasons of all time, and it resulted in fantasy football managers drafting him relatively high in 2024. In his first season, Stroud joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana on a list as the only players to ever lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Joining that prestigious list, and expected year-two improvement from the signal-caller, led to him becoming QB5 with an average draft position of 50.5 last season. Stroud slumped some in year two, but fantasy managers are overcorrecting, as his average draft position this year is 130.5.

Stroud's numbers only marginally dropped from 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns in year two. He was put in a disadvantageous position, too, as his offensive line was horrible and his pass catchers were hurt.

It was expected that the Houston Texans would have one of the best receiving corps in football last season. Instead, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs all struggled with injuries.

Dell will be out this year, and Diggs now plays for the New England Patriots, but the Texans brought in reinforcements. They traded for Christian Kirk and selected Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stroud could be in for a big year and could once again be in the MVP running, yet fantasypros.com only considers him to be QB18. Stroud went from being too quickly overhyped last season to becoming one of the best sleeper picks this year.

4. Caleb Williams, Bears

Caleb Williams was another player who fans had massive expectations for in 2024 that didn't quite live up to the hype. The 2024 NFL Draft first overall pick was widely regarded as one of the best prospects in recent memory.

Although draft class peer Jayden Daniels was viewed as the better fantasy player in year one because of his rushing ability, Williams was still expected to be a potential fantasy starter.

Williams has a cannon for an arm and an impressive ability to make big plays. That is why he was the 11th-ranked quarterback with an average draft position of 98. Drafting rookies in fantasy is always a risk, and managers who took the gamble on the Chicago Bears star were disappointed last year.

Williams underwent plenty of growing pains. He had a horrendous offensive line in front of him, and Williams compounded that issue by holding onto the football for too long too often. Still, Williams' rookie season was given too much hate, and he likely fixed some of his issues during the offseason.

Williams' 3,541 passing yards were actually the fifth most in Bears history. Williams is so talented that the sky is truly the limit for what he can accomplish, and he will likely come closer to reaching his potential in year two with a revamped offensive line and a stacked receiving corps.

With Rome Odunze, Luther Border, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland on the roster, Williams has plenty of weapons to feed the ball to.

3. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Justin Herbert threw for 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns as a sophomore. The Los Angeles Chargers star was on the trajectory to become one of the clear-cut best quarterbacks in the NFL, and fans and analysts widely assumed that he'd be an elite fantasy football player for years to come.

Herbert's numbers have been a little underwhelming over the last few seasons, but he still has the talent to become a fantasy standout. Like the Texans and Bears, the Chargers have invested in the receiver position, which should help Herbert out.

Ladd McConkey impressed as a rookie last season, and the Chargers drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this year. Keenan Allen, Herbert's security blanket and a great route runner, was brought back into the fold, too.

Jim Harbaugh prioritized the running game in Los Angeles last year, but the Chargers may air it out more in 2025. If Herbert comes close to returning to his 2021 form, which is possible considering he has yet to hit the age that most consider to be a quarterback's prime, then the Oregon product will be a great value selection as QB13 and the 111th-ranked player overall.

2. Drake Maye, Patriots

Drake Maye looks like a quarterback built in a lab. He was somewhat of a developmental project, so he didn't start right away for the New England Patriots last season, but his pure talent forced the Patriots to put him under center quickly into the season.

Now in his second season, Maye will be ready to burst onto the scene. Maye is 6-foot-5 and has some of the best arm strength in the NFL.

He is also incredibly underrated as a runner. Maye ran for 421 yards over the course of just 12 starts. Rushing ability makes quarterbacks incredibly valuable in fantasy leagues, and Maye's deep ball is impressive enough that defenses will always be guessing how he will be chasing first downs, too.

The Patriots made move after move in free agency, so they will be better as a team in 2025. Maye also likely made the strides that could catapult him into elite status. The big arm and rushing floor mean that fantasy managers should draft Maye much higher than his average draft position of 126 (QB16).

1. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

The biggest fantasy football quarterback sleeper in 2025 is Baker Mayfield. For starters, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best receiving corps in the NFL. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan, Mayfield has no shortage of weapons to throw to. Running back Bucky Irving brings balance to the offense, too.

Mayfield, a former first overall pick who has played for four different teams, has been revitalized since joining the Buccaneers. Mayfield has surpassed 4,000 passing yards and made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in Tampa Bay. He even threw 41 touchdowns last year.

Despite the fact that he has turned a corner, some still think of Mayfield as the draft bust that he was with the Cleveland Browns. Even that statement is unfair, though, as Mayfield accomplished the impossible of leading the Browns to the playoffs.

Mayfield plays with passion and loves winning. He could outplay his average draft position of 72. Considering he is the seventh-ranked fantasy quarterback this year, Mayfield has finally started to get the respect that he deserves, and he might not even be as big of a sleeper pick as he was in each of the last two seasons.

Still, fantasy managers are drafting quarterbacks such as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes multiple rounds before Mayfield, but the Tampa Bay star could very well outproduce them.