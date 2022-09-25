The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors.

Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the second half of the campaign from Pujols helped him defy the odds and become the fourth player in MLB history to tally at least 700 home runs.

Albert Pujols 4th player in MLB history with 700 Home Runs (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/ZmzBvqTMJJ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 24, 2022

Pujols also recorded five RBI on the day, which put him a step closer to moving past Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time RBI list. Ruth finished his career with 2,214 RBI, and he held the record for the most RBI ever until Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron shattered it during his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1975 campaign.

As it stands, Pujols needs a mere seven RBI to take hold of sole possession of second place on this historic leaderboard. He may have to once again turn back the clock with his performances at the plate in order to reach this feat, especially as the Cardinals have 10 games remaining in the regular season this year.

For now, the Cardinals are set for a combined four straight road matchups with the Dodgers and the Brewers before they cap off regular season play with six consecutive contests against the Pittsburgh Pirates.