The St. Louis Cardinals won the opening game of their doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday 5-4. Oliver Marmol's team was in another tight game against the White Sox in the second game, but he got to see one of his players make Major League Baseball history. Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a 385-foot solo shot, the 350th of his career, to join an exclusive list.

With his home run, Arenado became the 7th player in league history to hit at least 350 home runs and win at least 10 Gold Glove Awards in their career. St. Louis captured his home run and shared their congratulations to the former All-Star on their social media page.

Nolan Arenado becomes just the 7th player in Major League history with 350+ career home runs and 10+ Gold Gloves! pic.twitter.com/F24vmUR7l6 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 19, 2025

Arenado joins a star-studded list that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, and Johnny Bench. The 34-year-old has always been an elite two-way player for the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals. His home run vaulted him into elite company, even if he is no longer the player he used to be.

Arenado's achievement comes amid trade rumors surrounding him. The Cardinals are in the middle of the National League Central, but that has not stopped them from shopping the third baseman around ahead of the deadline. However, the league is waiting to see whether or not the team will buy or sell in late July.

St. Louis' season is one of the bigger surprises of the year in the baseball world. The Cardinals' success has upset general managers around the league as a result. Before the season started, experts thought St. Louis would begin a rebuild centered around Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar. Instead, the Cardinals are near the top of the NL Wild Card race.

Even though Arenado could find himself in a new city later this season, St. Louis has appreciated his effort. His home run on Thursday forever etched his name into the MLB history books, right next to Griffey Jr. and other legends as one of the premier batters and fielders that the game has ever seen.