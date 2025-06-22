The St. Louis Cardinals are rumored to have at least two players who don't want to leave the team, ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline. Pitchers Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas are not interested in waiving their no-trade clauses, per USA Today.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that there are several teams who would love to trade for either pitcher. It appears though that neither one of them will leave, as they both have full no-trade clauses. Gray and Mikolas both don't want to waive them, per the outlet.

The Cardinals have done well in recent weeks due to the strength of their starting pitching. St. Louis is currently tied for second in the NL Central, with a 42-35 record before Sunday's games.

Gray and Mikolas are both doing a fine job this season. Gray has a 7-2 record with a 3.74 ERA. Mikolas is 4-4 on the year, with a 4.35 ERA.

The Cardinals are trying to make waves in the National League

The Redbirds are chasing the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central this year. While the Cardinals started out a bit sluggish, they have gone on a tear in May and into June. Things have cooled down for them somewhat, as the team has won six of their last 10 games.

St. Louis is 18th this season in MLB, when it comes to ERA among its pitchers. The Cardinals collectively have posted a 3.94 ERA, per league stats. Gray is leading the way for the club in wins and strikeouts. He has 90 strikeouts on the campaign. Gray also leads the Redbirds in innings worked this season.

There are several teams that would love to find some starting pitching before the trade deadline, including the New York Yankees. It's good news for Cardinals fans that their rotation looks like it will mostly stay together. The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

St. Louis plays the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.