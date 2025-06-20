The St. Louis Cardinals are dealing with a concerning injury before their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. This bitter news comes with the franchise on a three-game winning streak, catapulting them into the thick of the playoff race. The Cardinals sit at 40-35 and are tied for second place in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Chicago Cubs lead the division right now by 5.5 games.

In addition, St. Louis is only half a game out of the last Wild Card spot, meaning this team will likely be a buyer at the trade deadline. But it will not be easy for the Cardinals to keep pace in an elite and deep National League with the latest news on catcher Ivan Herrera. The 25-year-old picked up an injury against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, and St. Louis Post-Dispatch lead baseball writer Derrick Goold provided an unfortunate update on social media.

“Ivan Herrera goes on IL with a hamstring tear. Details forthcoming. Thomas Saggese on the way to majors, Cardinals say.”

Article Continues Below
More St. Louis Cardinals News
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Rate Field. Griffey Jr.
Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado becomes 7th player in MLB history to accomplish jaw-dropping featZachary Howell ·
Cardinals news: Nolan Arenado's home run achievement has fans buzzing
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado’s home run achievement has fans buzzingChris Spiering ·
Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina looks on prior to the game against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Cardinals
Former Cardinal Yadier Molina gets awesome Puerto Rico honor for WBCZachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) looks on in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras takes scathing NSFW shot against Brewers playerRichard Pereira ·
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Willson, William Contreras combine for MLB feat seen just one other time since 1900Zachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker’s return leads to St. Louis optioning outfielderJosh Davis ·

Herrera was having a positive season through his 42 games of action. The Panama City native has a batting average of .320 with eight home runs and 36 RBI. While Herrera is considered a work in progress at catcher, he has some athletic upside that should allow him to gradually improve on defense as the year goes on. Unfortunately, Ivan will be out for the foreseeable future, meaning Pedro Pages will be heavily relied upon to develop more after a slow start.

The Cardinals' offense has largely been productive in 2025. This group ranks seventh overall in runs per game, taking on an overall balanced approach. On the other hand, the pitching has been a lot less reliable, both with the starting rotation and the bullpen. If the Cardinals want to make a legitimate run at a postseason berth, changes will need to be made to that unit before July 31. And as more news comes out about Herrera's injury, St. Louis might also have another position in desperate need of an upgrade.