Trey McBride is no longer in concussion protocol but now has a new injury to deal with entering Week 5. In their second divisional game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals travel to San Francisco to take on the defending NFC champions.

The day before the Cardinals' upcoming game, McBride was downgraded by the team to questionable with a new rib injury apparently suffered in practice, team reporter Darren Urban tweeted. It is unclear exactly when McBride acquired the injury but he now joins tackle Kelvin Beachum as the second offensive starter with a questionable tag.

So far in the young season, McBride has put up 14 catches for 122 receiving yards but has yet to find the end zone. The 24-year-old was sidelined for Week 4 with the aforementioned concussion suffered in the previous week during a hit from Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.

Should McBride sit out, second-year backup Elijah Higgins will likely step in as he did in Week 4. Higgins was only able to reel in two passes against the Washington Commanders for 12 receiving yards but was not the only pass-catcher to struggle as quarterback Kyler Murray threw for just 142 yards in the game.

Cardinals look to go 2-0 in divisional play against 49ers

So far in the young season, the Cardinals are just 1-3 to begin the year but picked up their lone victory in their Week 2 divisional contest against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 5, Arizona has a chance to extend their NFC West record to 2-0 with a potential win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The last time Arizona faced a divisional opponent, the offense enjoyed its most successful game thus far with Murray throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. accounted for most of his production, posting 130 receiving yards and two scores on just four catches.

Winning against a team on the 49ers' level will be a difficult task for the Cardinals without McBride but San Francisco is dealing with its own injuries with starters George Kittle, Fred Warner and Isaac Yiadom questionable. Christian McCaffrey and Jon Feliciano remain on injured reserve and will be unavailable while Drew Greenlaw, Yetus Gross-Matos and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles have been ruled out for the game.