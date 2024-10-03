ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NFC West battle in San Francisco as the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-49ers prediction and pick.

The Cardinals enter the game sitting at 1-3 on the year. They opened the season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills before a dominating performance against the Rams. They would win 41-10. Still, they have struggled the last two weeks, losing to both the Lions and the Commanders at home in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are 2-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over the Jets to open the year, but then it was back-to-back close losses. The 49ers lost to the Vikings 23-17 on the road. They would then face the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers had a 24-14 in the fourth quarter but would allow the Rams to come back, hitting a game-winning field goal with two seconds left in the game to win 27-24.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-49ers NFL Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +290

San Francisco 49ers: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyler Murray has led the way this year for the Cardinals. He has completed 75 of 108 passes, good for a 69.4 percent completion rate this year. He has 777 yards passing with six touchdowns. Murray has just one interception on the year. Murray has been sacked ten times but has also run 16 times for 164 yards this year.

Murray's top target this year has been Marvin Harrison Jr. He has brought in 15 receptions on 28 targets this year for 243 yards. He has also scored four times this year. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson has 14 receptions on 20 targets this year for 138 yards and a touchdown. Greg Dortch rounds out the top receivers this year. He has 15 receptions on 20 targets for 131 yards on the year. James Connor has led the way on the ground this year. He has 64 carries for 293 yards with three touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Trey Benson has 25 carries for 81 yards on the year.

Arizona is 29th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 25th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the rush while sitting 18th against the pass. Dennis Gardeck has been solid this year. He has three sacks, five tackles for a loss, a pass defended, an interception, and a forced fumble this year. Further, Mack Wilson Sr. has been solid. He has a sack, two tackles for a loss, and a pass defended this year.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers have been led by Brock Purdy this year. He has completed 84 of 122 passes this year for 1,130 yards. Purdy has five touchdowns on the year while throwing two interceptions. Further, he has been sacked ten times while running for 75 yards this year.

Purdy's top target this year has been Jauan Jennings. Jennings has brought in 21 receptions on 27 targets this year for 364 yards. He has three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, DeeBo Samuel has been solid in his three games this year. He has brought in 16 receptions for 24 targets this year for 222 yards but has not scored yet. Bradon Aiyuk has also been solid, with 13 receptions for 167 yards. Finally, George Kittle has been solid at tight end. He has 15 receptions on 17 targets in three games. Kittle has 161 yards and two scores. In the running game, Jordan Mason has led the way with Christian McCaffery still out. Mason has run the ball 91 times for 447 yards and three scores this year.

The 49ers are tenth in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting ninth in opponent yards per game. They are sixth against the rush while sitting 15th against the pass. Fred Warner has led the way this year. He is first on the team in tackles, while having a sack, a tackle for a loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Nick Bosa has three sacks, while Kevin Givens has 3.5 sacks on the year.

Final Cardinals-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Arizona defense has been horrible this year. With an efficient quarterback in Brock Purdy and a solid running game, the 49ers will score plenty in this game. Still, the 49ers have been surrendering points as well. The Cardinals should be able to score as well in this one. This could be a close, back-and-forth game. The best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Cardinals-49ers Prediction & Pick: Over 49.5 (-110)