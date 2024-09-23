Jonathan Gannon and the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals are not having the ideal start to their season. They are currently 2nd in the NFC West despite losing two games and just winning one. However, their recent loss to Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions may have been more costly than expected. Being on the short end of a game that ended with a 20-13 scoreline is one thing but seeing Trey McBride go down with an injury is another.

Kyler Murray is going to lose a key blocker and receiver for quite a while. Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals have decided to place Trey McBride into concussion protocol after his rough incident during the Lions game, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

As of the moment, the next man up in the Cardinals depth chart is Elijah Higgins. He could be starting at the tight end spot until McBride fully recovers and is cleared from any sort of damage.

Did Trey McBride produce big numbers before going down in Cardinals vs. Lions?

The short answer is no. Jonathan Gannon and the coaching staff have been opting to use McBride as either a decoy or a blocker in their offensive schemes. This does not mean that he does not get the ball at all. Often, when Kyler Murray needs a bailout option, McBride receives passes and it happened in their clash against the Lions.

The Cardinals' tight end notched three receptions in the few snaps that he played. He was able to deliver a total of 25 yards for his squad which is almost always a first down when averaging his gains. His role is likely going to stay the same because Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson have been the squad's top receivers in the season. Hopefully, he is able to have a speedy recovery and make it back in time to impact games more.