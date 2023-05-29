Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten back on track a bit after a disastrous start to the season. However, they have been without Tyler O’Neill for almost the entire month of May. As it turns out, there is no timetable for when he will return, either, per John Denton of MLB.com.

‘Asked for an update on LF Tyler O’Neill (low back strain), #STLCards manager Oli Marmol said the organization is “at a standstill.” O’Neill, who has been out since May 5, has been shut down from baseball activities three times because of persistent pain.’

O’Neill last played on May 4, and he hasn’t had much success this season. Through the first six weeks, he has a .228 batting average with just two home runs and six RBI. It also isn’t encouraging that he has been shut down repeatedly from baseball activities due to pain.

The Cardinals have recently considered moving O’Neill in hopes of adding more pitching, but this latest development will almost certainly keep teams away for the time being.

The slugger excelled in 2021, finishing with 34 home runs and 80 RBI before playing just 96 games in 202 with a .228 average and 14 home runs. In 2023, he has been a shell of his former self, which isn’t what the Cardinals have been hoping for. If he does get shopped, it remains to be seen which, if any, teams will have interest in him, especially after this latest injury update.

Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan have held down the fort in left field, and it sure looks as if O’Neill will miss even more time.