Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

After two months of the MLB season, teams might begin to think of what to do at the trade deadline. One team in an interesting situation is the St. Louis Cardinals. After a disastrous start to the campaign, the Cardinals have found a way to get back into a groove somewhat. Entering Monday, they sit 21-27 on the year and are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the Nationa League Central.

Still, a trade is on their mind, and one player expected to be on the block is Tyler O’Neill as the Cardinals look for starting pitching, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

‘The Cardinals are expected to shop outfielder Tyler O’Neill at the trade deadline for a starting pitcher. ‘

O’Neill is hitting just .228 with a pair of home runs and six RBI up to this point, which is certainly not the production the Cardinals have been hoping for.

The pitching staff has been up and down for the franchise, but they know they need some help if they want to make a run at the National League pennant, especially with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers have a massive payroll.

The Cardinals began May with five straight losses but have lost just three games since that time, so things are certainly more encouraging then they were a few weeks ago. As the weeks go by and teams start to drop out of contention, other players might be made available, and the Cardinals should undoubtedly be one team interested in buying talent prior to the MLB Trade Deadline.