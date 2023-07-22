Based on how the season has gone all year, St. Louis Cardinals fans had to know some bad news was coming. After winning six games in a row and finally welcoming back outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the lineup, the team saw their big streak come to an end Friday versus the Chicago Cubs. That was eventually going to happen, but the latest injury update on one of their key utility men will probably dampen the good vibes a bit.

“We don’t have a direction we want to go yet and we’re figuring out the direction [the specialist] wants us to go,” Brendan Donovan told MLB.com regarding his lingering flexor strain. “When you’re in competitive sports, injuries happen, and this is part of it. So, I’ll do what I can to help out. In the time being, I’m available to hit and pinch-run and whatever they see fit.”

That is obviously not the type of up-in-the-air outlook fans wanted for one of their best young players. Donovan had been relegated to a strict designated hitter role after the injury forced him to stop throwing earlier in the month. He was making progress, but the pain worsened. The 26-year-old did not play in Friday's loss, which suggests that things could be more serious than anyone initially anticipated.

Though, the German native's resolve remains on full display. Donovan is willing to contribute in any way he can for the 44-54 club. Even with the strain, he is still hitting .348 in July and .284 overall.

Tenacity and grit are longstanding Cardinals trademarks and are a big reason why the team is no longer drowning in the depths of the National League Central. Though, without this pillar of consistency being at full strength, fourth-place might be St. Louis' ceiling.