Both player and club had high expectations when catcher Willson Contreras joined the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason — and approaching the halfway mark of the season, it's been nothing short of a miserable campaign for both parties.

Contreras spoke out about his loss of confidence as the floundering Cards fell to at 27-40 on Monday night, good enough for last place in the National League.

“This is my first time since I've been in the big leagues that I have struggled this bad,” Contreras said on Tuesday about his over two-week long slump, per MLB.com's John Denton. “I think I've lost my confidence and I lost my trust, and lost the trust that I came into the season with. It just went away.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, the 31-year-old knows the only way out is through.