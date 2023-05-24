Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Almost everything has gone right for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past few weeks. However, LA struggled in a recent series against the St. Louis Cardinals, losing three out of four games on the road. Dodgers star Max Muncy even said the umpires were getting “bullied” by the Cardinals catchers during the series.

St. Louis’ catchers, Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner, responded to Muncy’s claims, per Derrick Goold of stltoday.com.

“As a catcher, I have to stick up for my pitcher way more than I stick up for me as a batter,” Contreras said. “That’s because this guy is trying to make their best pitches and sometimes umpires like to ask, they to ask if I saw it in the strike zone. I think I’m honest.”

“I don’t think I bully umpires, I try to work with them the best I can,” Knizner said. “If you ask, keep asking about a certain part of the zone, or a certain pitch with most guys you have a better chance of getting it, especially if you’re in good communication.”

Cardinals’ catching situation has been messy in 2023

Regardless of how the Cardinals catchers helped their pitching staff versus the Dodgers, it is probably a positive sight to see for St. Louis. They have dealt with drama at the catcher position in regards to Willson Contreras.

Contreras was originally signed to be their catcher of the future before reports were revealed that the Cardinals were moving him to the DH spot. However, Contreras is now seemingly back to handling catching duties, but will likely receive DH reps as well.

It remains unclear as to what the plan for him is moving forward though. Nevertheless, Contreras and the Cardinals performed well against the Dodgers in their series win.