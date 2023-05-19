A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Willson Conteras and the St. Louis Cardinals showed true power with their bats in their series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium Thursday night.

Behind their monster performance at the plate, the Cardinals were able to pull off a massive 16-8 win. When it was all said and done, St. Louis had recorded a total of seven home runs in the game. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, that was the most home runs the Cardinals hit in a home game since before the Second World War.

“First time #Cardinals have hit 7 HR in a home game since May 7, 1940…vs Brooklyn Dodgers.”

The bulk of St. Louis’ one-team homer fest came in the third inning when the Cards homered four times off of Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Contreras put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning and that was followed by solo shots from Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, and Paul DeJong.

Contreras and Goorman ended up smacking two home runs apiece in the contest for the Cardinals, who improved to 19-26.

After a 10-24 start in the 2023 MLB regular season, the Cards have seemingly gotten hot. They have won nine of their last 11 games and over that stretch, they have averaged 7.72 runs. Contreras and the Cards will look to sustain that form in the second game of this series versus the Dodgers on Friday. The Cardinals will give the ball for that game to Steven Matz, while the Dodgers will have Tony Gonsolin on the mound.