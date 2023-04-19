Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks concluded a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. In the third inning, things got chippy between Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras and Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. With the game tied at three, Bumgarner and Contreras got into a back-and-forth that resulted in some NSFW messages being hurled at one another.

"Shut the fuck up you pussy, fuck you" -Madison Bumgarner to Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/cQQSOp02We — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023

Contreras fouled off the 1-0 pitch and yelled, which appeared to irk Bumgarner. The two exchanged pleasantries, and Contreras stepped back into the box and ended up walking.

After ball four, Contreras hit Bumgarner with a giant bat flip and headed to first base, where Bumgarner continued to chirp at the Cardinals catcher.

This isn’t unusual for Bumgarner, who has a history of his antics despite his impressive MLB resume.

That exchange might have bothered Bumgarner. Tyler O’Neill doubled after that, and Jordan Walker drove in Contreras with a single. Then, Tommy Edman clobbered a three-run homer to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

Towering Tommy! Tommy Edman hits a sky-high homer for his second extra-base hit of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/LyHqms2LKz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 19, 2023

Bumgarner’s day ended after three innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits with four walks. His ERA has now ballooned to 10.26 on the season, and the southpaw has seen his glory days come to an end quickly.

The Diamondbacks had won the first two games of the series, but the Cardinals rushed out to a lead after this exchange. Nonetheless, these two teams don’t play each other again until July 24, and it will be interesting to see what happens the next time Bumgarner and Contreras face off.