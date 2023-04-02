Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner had been sent back to Phoenix to be examined by doctors after complaining of some fatigue last night, MLB.com Diamondbacks beat writer Steve Gilbert wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Bumgarner told @Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo that he didn’t feel like he would have to miss a start,” wrote Gilbert. “No roster move at this time.”

Lovullo clarified he was sent back for tests on his arm, according to Arizona Republic Diamondbacks beat writer Nick Piecoro.

“Bumgarner was feeling ‘arm fatigue,’ the manager said,” Piecoro wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Madison Bumgarner, a former first-round draft pick in the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft from South Caldwell High School in Hudson, North Carolina, has split 15 seasons of MLB experience between the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants since he first pitched in a 4-3 win by the San Diego Padres in 2009. The 33-year-old pitcher has earned four All-Star selections, two Silver Sluggers spots and three World Series wins during his lengthy career, according to Baseball Reference.

Madison Bumgarner pitched during a 10-1 win by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He garnered an 11.25 ERA, four hits and five runs allowed against the Dodgers in four innings pitched during a game that saw Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw take the mound for Los Angeles. Kershaw ended his six innings pitched with a 1.5 ERA, four hits and one run allowed. Arizona sits at 1-2 on the season since it fell to Los Angeles on Thursday and won a game against the Dodgers on Friday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the Kershaw-Madison Bumgarner matchup was sure to bring out the best in both pitchers, according to a Saturday tweet from L.A. Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris.

“I’ll tell you, I think both those two guys going against one another brings out the best,” Roberts said. “Because they have a mutual respect and a friendship. So they always want to outdo one another. You’re gonna see that come out tonight.”

The Diamondbacks will face off against the Dodgers on Sunday in Dodger Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Arizona.