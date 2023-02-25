The notion that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could replace St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina behind home plate would have been blasphemous to Redbird fans just a year ago. Now, in the first game of Spring Training, they have welcomed in their new free agent acquisition with open arms.

Contreras was greeted with jubilant applause as he stepped up for his first at-bat as a newly-minted member of the Cardinals, per the team’s official Twitter account. The three-time All-Star signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis last December after seven seasons with detested divisional foe Chicago. Nothing heals old wounds like a good old defection.

Willson Contreras looks pretty good in red! pic.twitter.com/VUjWVgecvE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 25, 2023

Being one of the best offensive catchers in baseball certainly helps, too. Contreras has hit 20 or more home runs four times in his career and belted 22 in just 113 games last year. The Cards have been eliminated in the National league Wild Card Round three consecutive seasons. Bringing in another big bat is a clear indicator of their motivation to clear that hurdle. The move will bring added pressure as well, though.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is obviously good to see the slugger immediately accepted by the fans at the Cardinals’ Spring Training headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, but he will still be expected to produce. Former Cubs are probably not going to be afforded much of a grace period at Busch Stadium. Contreras’ candid words about his former team will clearly win over some crowds, though.

The Cardinals now must use Spring Training to prepare themselves for the gauntlet that is the NL. Less divisional games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds means that the franchise will not be afforded much of a safety net in 2023. The reigning NL Central champions will need as much firepower as they can get.

Contreras can hopefully help out in that area.