Tommy Edman is taking things slow this spring

The St. Louis Cardinals are taking things slow with Tommy Edman in spring training as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist last October, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Tommy Edman's usual spring training plan will be delayed this year for the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen how long that will be. Edman initially was optimstic that he would be ready for Opening Day on March 28 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the progression this spring will determine where that goes. Manager Oli Marmol spoke about where Edman stands entering spring.

“We still have a decent amount of time before we open up (the season) so you do have to make sure you're progressing through that properly,” Oli Marmol said, via Woo.

Marmol went further into what Edman will have to do this spring to be ready for Opening Day with the Cardinals.

“(Edman) is limited at the moment,” Marmol said, via Woo. “We'll continue to monitor his process. As we get closer to breaking camp, we'll see how close he is to taking at-bats and feeling comfortable in the box and we'll go from there, but it's too early to tell at the moment.”

Edman is a key player for the Cardinals, as he can play the middle infield, but he also proved that he can play a strong center field in 2023. No matter where he played, Edman's versatility provides a lot for the Cardinals, who are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season.