Adam Wainwright is sticking close to baseball in his life after retirement.

One of the greatest pitchers in baseball is headed to the broadcast booth on a full-time basis. Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright is joining MLB Network as an analyst, per the network.

#WelcomeToMLBNetwork, @UncleCharlie50! Please join us in welcoming @Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright as our newest analyst 📺 pic.twitter.com/b4VtJnp9Js — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 13, 2024

Wainwright had a lengthy and successful career as a Major League Baseball pitcher, playing 18 seasons with the Red birds. He finished his astonishing career with the Cardinals pitching in 478 games, with 200 wins to 128 losses. Wainwright spent his entire career in St. Louis and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2006. St. Louis was frequently one of the powers in the National League when the franchise had Wainwright on the mound all these years.

The hurler will surely bring a lot of experience and expertise to the broadcast booth. Wainwright was also named an NL All-Star three times, in 2010, 2013 and 2014. He was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner in 2009 and 2013. He was also the National League wins leader twice in his 18 seasons.

Wainwright will surely be receiving a warm welcome when he helps call games in St. Louis. The hurler is second to only Bob Gibson in strikeouts with the franchise. Wainwright had 2,202 strikeouts in his incredible career. He also finished his career with a 3.53 ERA, although in his final season he struggled with a 7.40 earned run average in 21 games played.

It's not certain when Wainwright will get his first chance to come to St. Louis for a game. He will work the Cardinals' game against San Francisco at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, per CT Insider. The Cardinals start spring training games on February 24, with a matchup against the Miami Marlins.