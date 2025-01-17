The St Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuild after a brutal 2024 season. Their offseason has been slow and full of Nolan Arenado trade rumors. But no move has happened yet, so they haven't started filling out their lineup. After they trade Arenado, the Cardinals should add these free agents to finish off their offseason.

The Cardinals have publically announced their intention to rebuild the roster through prospect development. While that means they won't sign any big free agents, they can improve with bargain bin additions. St Louis has not gone diving in the bargain bin in recent years but that is their department for the foreseeable future. They have holes to fill and need new players to do it while their prospects develop. These will be the guys for 2025 and legendary “that guy played for WHO?” candidates in a few years.

The Cardinals need free agents to finish off their offense. Here are some of the players they could sign to help fill out their roster.

Jose Iglesias makes next tour stop with the Cardinals

The New York Mets had a magical run last season, all set to the soundtrack of OMG. Jose Iglesias released a Latin pop song the same year he revived his career as a utility man for the Mets. Now, Candelita should hop on the tour bus and head to St Louis to join the Cardinals. It would be a one-year deal again and can play multiple positions.

The only position that is locked in on the Cardinals infield is shortstop. Masyn Winn looks like the shortstop of the future and should play every game there. But if he needs a night off, Iglesias can play there. He also can play second and third at a high level. It would be a great way to replace Arenado, considering how he lifted the Mets locker room last year.

Tommy Pham becomes trade deadline fodder in return to St Louis

Tommy Pham was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the St Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline last year. He was solid but the team fell out of playoff contention so they put him on waivers. Pham became the lead-off hitter for the Kansas City Royals for their playoff run. But as the offseason rolls on, Pham needs a place to latch on and get at-bats before the deadline. That should be back in St Louis.

Pham has been on seven different teams since the beginning of 2022 and has become a trade deadline all-star. His contact bat and solid glove in the outfield make him a solid addition for contending teams every year. And he showed in 2023 with the Diamondbacks that he can be a dynamite playoff performer. By signing Pham, the Cardinals can essentially add a prospect for the price of his contract.

Jorge Polanco joins as a utility player

Jorge Polanco is being punished in free agency by the Seattle effect. The infielder had his worst offensive season in the hardest park to hit in and he has not been signed anywhere yet. He is another guy who is likely to sign a one-year deal and could be traded at the deadline. But for the first half of the season, he can be a utility player that fills in plenty of positions.

Polanco spent the first ten years of his career with the Minnesota Twins. In that decade, he hit .269 with a 111 OPS+. His average dropped all the way to .213 and his OPS+ fell to 96. Polcano is much more likely to get back to his Twins' levels than repeat his Mariners' season. Pair that with his solid defensive acumen and this would be a good addition for the Cardinals.

Max Scherzer returns home to the Cardinals

The Cardinals have three starting pitchers entering free agency after 2025. Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, and Miles Mikolas will all be in the trade deadline conversation and could be dealt soon. They should be looking to add another pitcher not only to increase their potential trade deadline arsenal and eat up innings. Max Scherzer is nearing retirement and is from the St Louis area. He would be a great addition to the team.

The Cardinals should sign the hometown kid to give him a lane to rebound after a brutal 2024 season. He won the World Series with the 2023 World Series but could not succeed in the 2024 season. If he bounces back with the Cardinals, he could find himself on a playoff team by August. But if he continues his struggles, it would be a fitting send-off in his hometown.