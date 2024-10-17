Week seven of the college football season was a fantastic one, and we have another great slate for week eight. Now that conference play is in full swing, we are seeing numerous great matchups every weekend. We're into the best time of the year, and the second half of the season is sure to bring a lot of excitement. The biggest game of the weekend is taking place in the SEC as Carson Beck will lead the Georgia football team into Austin to take on the top-ranked Texas football team. This top-five clash is going to be must-watch TV.

This is a huge game for SEC title implications and College Football Playoff implications. Georgia already has one loss as they fell to Alabama a couple weeks ago, and a second loss this early in the season could spell trouble for them. Texas is still undefeated and they are ranked #1 in the country. If they get a win in this one, they will be sitting pretty for the playoff and making the SEC title game. This game is going to be a lot of fun. Let's take a deeper look at both of these teams before we talk more about what Carson Beck will do this weekend.

Texas has an easy schedule after this game

If the Texas football team gets a win in this one, they are probably going to finish the regular season 12-0, and they will go to the SEC title game ranked #1 in the country. The Longhorns have been dominant so far this year and they only have one ranked team on the schedule after this week. Texas will play Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky and #14Texas A&M. The Aggies might present a tricky challenge, but the Longhorns will probably win all of those games.

Texas obviously has to show up and take care of business in those games, but if they beat Georgia, they essentially lock up a CFP spot and maybe an SEC title berth.

Carson Beck and Georgia have to play better

The Georgia football team has to play a lot better than they have in recent weeks if they want to go into Texas and knock off the Longhorns. A big reason why the Bulldogs haven't been playing as well is turnovers, and a lot of them are coming from QB Carson Beck. He has to play turnover free this weekend.

Beck is the most important player that Georgia has, and he needs to have a big game if Georgia is going to win. Here are three predictions for him in this game:

Carson Beck will throw at least two interceptions

Carson Beck is a good QB, and he can make some great plays. However, he has been turning the ball over like crazy as of late. Against Alabama, he threw three interceptions, and he threw two against Mississippi State last week. This Texas defense is a different beast, and he will throw a couple more picks this weekend.

Carson Beck will throw for over 300 yards

Beck is still going to make a lot of big plays despite his turnovers. He threw for almost 500 yards against Mississippi State while throwing two picks. He also put up big numbers against Alabama. He'll make a lot of big plays, but the turnovers will cost them.

Carson Beck and Georgia will lose

The turnovers are once again going to plague Beck and Georgia this weekend, and Texas will win comfortably at home because of it. The Longhorns will improve to 7-0, and the Bulldogs will pick up a second loss.

Georgia and Texas will kick off from DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Longhorns are currently favored by five points.

Other notable week eight games

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest game every week, and they had an easy decision this week as they will head to Austin. This Georgia-Texas game is a huge one, but there are a lot of good games around college football this week. Let's go conference by conference and look at all the matchups that fans should be watching this weekend.

In the ACC, there are a couple big games to keep an eye on. #6 Miami is the favorite in this conference, but they have barely survived their last two games, and they probably should've lost them both. They play at Louisville this weekend, and it is going to be a tricky matchup.

Georgia Tech also has a huge opportunity in front of them this week as #12 Notre Dame is coming to town. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2, and a win over the Irish would be huge for their season.

There's not a lot going on in the Big 12 this weekend, but Friday night's matchup between #13 BYU and Oklahoma State is worth watching. The Cougars are currently in a spot that the Cowboys were expecting to be in, but Oklahoma State is 3-3 instead. Can they get a win and turn their season around?

Things are pretty quiet in the Big Ten outside of this top-25 matchup between Michigan and Illinois, but there is one other intriguing game. #16 Indiana is hosting 5-1 Nebraska for one of the biggest Hoosier home games in recent memory. Both teams are having big bounce back years, and the Hoosiers are hoping to stay perfect in front of their home crowd.

Lastly, we have some good ones in the SEC. There is obviously the top-five clash between Texas and Georgia, but #7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee is also going to be a great one. Both teams looked sluggish this past week after embarrassing upsets, so both need a win badly.

LSU at Arkansas is another one to keep an eye on. The Razorbacks are 4-2 and they took down Tennessee a couple weeks ago. Can they pull off another top-10 upset against LSU who is coming off of a huge win?

Buckle up, folks. It's going to be another exciting weekend of college football all around the country as this slate is loaded with good matchups. Sit back and enjoy.