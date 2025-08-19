Aug 19, 2025 at 11:06 AM ET

Few freshmen ever generate the amount of hype that Bryce Underwood has before even stepping onto the field. As a result, the Michigan quarterback unsurprisingly headlines the preseason freshman All-American team entering the 2025 college football season.

Underwood was the easiest addition to the prestigious list recently released by On3 Sports. Other notable additions included Oregon wideout Dakorien Moore, Clemson running back Gideon Davidson and Florida edge-rusher Jayden Woods.

The list only includes true freshmen, excluding redshirt freshmen like Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Underwood left no doubt as the best freshman quarterback entering the 2025 college football season, beating out Alabama's Keelon Russell and California's Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele. Davidson and Moore joined him on the offense, along with Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure and Florida receiver Jayvan Boggs.

Oklahoma's Michael Fasusi, Tennessee's David Sanders, Washington's John Mills, Georgia's Juan Gaston and NC State's Isaac ‘Spike' Sowells round out the offensive line.

Woods joined Texas A&M's Marco Jones as the two edge-rushers on the Freshman All-American team. Georgia's Elijah Griffin and Miami's Donta Simpson completed the defensive line, with Duke's Bradley Gompers and Ohio State's Riley Pettijohn as the two linebackers. LSU's DJ Pickett, Texas' Graceson Littleton, Georgia Tech's Tae Harris, Ohio State's Devin Sanchez and Syracuse's Demetrius Samuel Jr. filled the secondary.

Surprisingly, only nine of the 22 players listed are five-star prospects. Ten are four-star recruits, while three players — Jayvan Boggs, Mills and Simpson — are three-stars.

Bryce Underwood to lead Michigan in 2025 college football season

As the No. 1 overall prospect of the class, Underwood likely would be on the list regardless. However, since enrolling early at Michigan in December 2024, his stock has continued to rise. While yet to be officially announced as Michigan's starting quarterback, fans expect Sherrone Moore to make that confirmation within the next week.

Underwood has “competed” for the job throughout the offseason with redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene. The coaching staff entered the process with an open mind, but only one player from Michigan's camp continues to make headlines.

Equally as significant is the $10 million NIL deal the Wolverines threw at Underwood to convince him to flip his commitment from LSU. The deal shook up the college sports world when it was shockingly announced, sparking debate about the lack of NIL regulations.