The Michigan football team just landed a commitment from its top target in the 2026 recruiting class. Five-star running back Savion Hiter announced his college decision on Tuesday morning, and he chose the Wolverines. Tennessee made a late push, but Sherrone Moore and the rest of the coaching staff got the job done for Michigan. Ohio State and Georgia were also finalists for the top RB in the country.

“BREAKING: Five-Star RB Savion Hiter has Committed to Michigan! The 5’11 205 RB from Mineral, VA chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Ohio State, & Georgia,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He’s ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals).”

In the 2025 cycle, the Michigan football team landed its top target as well. It was five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who was also the top player in the class. Now, the Wolverines have the top RB in the 2026 class in Savion Hiter.

Hiter is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 9 player in the 2026 class, the No. 1 RB and the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA. Tennessee made it close, but Michigan won the battle.

“Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision,” Hiter’s scouting report reads. “Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds.

“Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays.”

Michigan has had some elite RBs come through the program in recent years, and Hiter could be the next. He seems poised for a bright future in college and beyond.

“Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles,” the scouting report continues.

“Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection.

“Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position.”

Sherrone Moore is doing an outstanding job on the recruiting trail. The future looks bright for the Michigan football team.