Penn State football coach James Franklin is ready to take on the 2025 season. Franklin is getting compared to legendary Nittany Lions coach Joe Paterno, by a former player who suited up for Paterno.

“I actually see James a little bit like Joe,” former Penn State linebacker and Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen said, per The Athletic. “Their careers are kind of similar.”

Millen is making his case by pointing out that it took Paterno several seasons to win an elusive national championship. Paterno won his first title in his 17th season at the school, the outlet said. Franklin has also yet to win a national championship, despite coaching in State College since 2014.

Both Franklin and Paterno have a winning percentage of better than 60 percent in Big Ten conference games. The coaches also have a 70 percent overall winning percentage, respectively, while coaching in the Big Ten.

Paterno won two national championships at Penn State, with his last coming in 1986. The coach passed away in 2012, just months after getting fired at the school following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

James Franklin faces pressure to win at Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franklin is getting criticized by Penn State football fans, for not having a national championship by now. The head coach has done well in most of his games, but failed to win some of the biggest contests he has coached at the school.

Franklin led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff in 2024. After posting wins over SMU and Boise State, Penn State lost to Notre Dame in a semi-final. Expectations are even higher in 2025, as Penn State football returns several key players. One of them is starting quarterback Drew Allar.

“For me or for anybody to say, we don’t hear the buzz out there, we do,” Franklin said. “But I guess what I’m saying is I always feel that way. Now, is it bigger, some years than others? Yes. Is it heightened? I think that’s a good word, yes.”

Penn State opens its 2025 season against Nevada on August 30. Time will tell if Franklin can win that elusive title this year.

