One of the main tasks for Notre Dame football this offseason was to replace quarterback Riley Leonard, who departed to the NFL after leading the Fighting Irish all the way to the national championship game last season. After Steve Angeli transferred to Syracuse following spring practice, questions arose about who would be the new man under center for Marcus Freeman and company.

Now, Freeman and his staff have come to a final decision. CJ Carr will be the Week 1 starter for Notre Dame after beating out Kenny Minchey in a tightly-contested battle, according to On3 Sports.

Carr was always thought to be the favorite to win the job, but Minchey has been very impressive in fall camp and gave Carr a run for his money. However, it will be the freshman taking the first snaps of the season for Notre Dame when the regular season gets underway against Miami on. Aug. 31.

This story will be updated.