Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has big expectations for his program this season. Freeze has had some struggles in his tenure, and this is a pivotal season for the coach. He is teasing a new plan for how he will approach his team's first game, against Baylor.

Freeze was asked by reporters if he plans on playing all three of his quarterbacks in the game.

“Yes,” Freeze replied, per On3.

Auburn is breaking in three play callers this season. They include five-star freshman Deuce Knight, as well as transfers Ashton Daniels and Jackson Arnold. Freeze has been impressed with what he has seen from them. Daniels in particular has stood out to Freeze.

“This guy ran away from some really good teams, like Clemson and Notre Dame,” Freeze said of Daniels, per Auburn Undercover. “He's got an extra gear. And so, there's always a place for that.”

Auburn finished the 2024 season with five wins.

Hugh Freeze needs to have a good season

The Tigers have won 11 total games in the last two seasons, under Freeze. He has had two losing campaigns as head coach. The 2025 season needs to see a marked improvement from the coach, in order to help his job security.

Auburn football got hit with some bad news this offseason, when Freeze announced he is having health problems. The coach also had to suspend one of his best defensive players in recent days. Freshman defensive lineman Antonio Coleman violated team rules, the coach said.

“I love our players,” Freeze said, per AL.com. “I love Antonio. We’ve got a couple that when they go against team rules, there has to be consequences. This is real life. I don’t think I do them justice to just say, ‘Nah, it’s OK.’ There are sometimes that I always try to lean toward grace for our players within reason.

“At some point you have to look at them as young men and say, ‘This is a real job and there are expectations that come with this job.’ We’re now in a revenue sharing model that requires you to do a job, or there should be consequences to it, or I’m not teaching real life.”

Auburn plays Baylor on August 29.