In a quiet development ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2025 season opener against the Florida State Seminoles, walk-on tight end Jayden Hobson is no longer with the Crimson Tide. The Tuscaloosa native, who began his college career as an offensive lineman at Mississippi State, did not participate in Alabama football’s first media practice since Aug. 6 and has been removed from the team’s online roster. A University of Alabama athletics representative confirmed his departure to AL.com.

Hobson’s path to Alabama was unusual. After leaving South Alabama in August 2024 with intentions to enter the workforce, he later joined Alabama football as a walk-on before spring practice. Despite the late addition, Hobson never appeared on the field in official practice settings and did not take part in media-viewed sessions this week, leaving the program quietly before the season officially begins.

A former three-star offensive tackle from Hillcrest High School in the 2023 recruiting class, Hobson was ranked as the No. 1,678 player nationally and the No. 132 offensive tackle by 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the 67th-ranked Alabama prospect in his class. Hobson’s shift from offensive line to tight end was part of an attempt to find a role in a highly competitive Crimson Tide roster, but his departure highlights the challenges faced by walk-ons and late transfers in elite programs.

With Alabama opening the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Florida State, the timing of Hobson’s exit comes just as the team is finalizing its depth chart. His departure is unlikely to significantly impact Alabama’s game-day plans, but it underscores the constant roster adjustments that occur in college football, particularly at a top-tier program like Alabama.

Hobson’s exit is a reminder that not every player’s journey is linear, even at powerhouse programs, and fans will be watching how the remaining tight ends and walk-ons adjust as Kalen DeBoer's team prepares for a challenging season opener.