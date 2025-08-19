On Monday, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day announced that Julian Sayin was going to be the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Texas Longhorns. However, despite that being the plan, Day believes he may end up using both quarterbacks at some point.

In a recent article, here is what Day said about the matter.

“I think we'll need both quarterbacks,” Day said. “Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we're going to name Julian the starter here, give him the majority of the reps with the ones, and go prepare to beat Texas.”

Day followed up with a statement about Kienholz.

“So each of these reps become valuable as you get closer to the game. As we're further away from the game, not as much. You can roll guys and you can watch guys learn and grow and see how they respond, but as we get closer, those reps become more valuable, so we want to make sure that the guy who's starting is getting the majority of those reps with the ones. Now that being said, Lincoln has to be ready too, so he will get some reps with the ones, but that's why we made the decision here today.”

Julian Sayin is a native of San Diego. He attended Carlsbad High School, where he quickly became one of the top players in the country. Sayin committed to Alabama to join Nick Saban's squad, but the sudden retirement of one of the game's best coaches forced Sayin to transfer to Ohio State. Now, Sayin is the starter for the first time in his collegiate career.

Kienholz has been with the program for a few seasons and will have an opportunity to see playing time this season. Ohio State is in good hands with their two signal callers, and there is a good chance that this team will be a strong defender of their title.