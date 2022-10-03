Cedi Osman named as a possible trade candidate for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade veteran forward Jae Crowder and it appears that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman could be moved for Crowder.

Just an FYI in two games against the Suns last season Cedi Osman shot 16-30 from the field, 11-19 from three-point range and scored 43 points. His name has been rumored as a trade candidate for Jae Crowder. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 29, 2022

Osman has been a rock-solid contributor for the Cavaliers in his six seasons with the team. Last season, Osman averaged 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. It is no surprise why the Suns would be interested in a player like Osman.

He is relatively young, can shoot, and has good size for the wing. He is a reliable role player that can do many things well and that is exactly what the Suns need to go on a deep playoff run. Their interest also makes sense considering Osman had some of his best games against Phoenix.

Crowder, on the other hand, has been a solid role player for the entirety of his career. Cavs fans should also be well acquainted with Crowder because he spent one season with the team during the 2017-18 season.

After a solid first season with the Suns, in which he played a key role in the team reaching the NBA Finals, Crowder regressed in his second season. Last season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also shot 34.8% from three, a regression after shooting 38.9% the previous season.

Crowder has been active on Twitter, regarding his desire to leave Phoenix. The Suns also seem interested in parting ways with the 32-year-old.

Crowder is a player who comes with a ton of experience. He has been to the NBA Finals twice and has made a trip to the playoffs every year since 2014. With the Cavaliers gearing up for a Finals run, one must wonder if they will choose experience over potential.